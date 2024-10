Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Liquor Store

Best Liquor Store? Silly rabbit, it’s Spec’s! The Houston-based liquor empire has been doling out the good stuff more than 60 years to Houstonians and fellow Texans and, if you ask us, the epicenter of all that goodness is the downtown Houston location. The place is filled with beer, wine and spirits of all sorts, of course, their stock and trade. But there are all sorts of other accoutrements within its warehouse-sized walls to elevate the heights of a refreshing drink in hand. For instance, some neat glassware or a fine cigar to enhance the flavors of one’s selected booze. There’s a deli area, essentially a mini-grocery store, with shelves of unique morsels in an entire corner of the store.Spec’s offers everything at a fair price, so come with more time than money because there’s so much to explore. From studying stogies in the store’s humidor to trying product samples like you were in a Costco to hanging out with celebrity hooch peddlers on their frequent visits, you’ll need sufficient time to really go down the rabbit hole. 2410 Smith

713-526-8787