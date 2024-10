Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Speakeasy

Houston’s speakeasy scene is no secret, which is sorta ironic when you think about it. After all, these places are designed to be hush-hush, down low spots for only the most dedicated IYKYK drinkers. Since the offerings are increasingly abundant in Houston, it takes something especially exclusive to top the list of back door barrooms. Bandista, which is tucked away in the inner workings of downtown Houston's Four Seasons Hotel, fits that bill best.Unless you want to seem like a failing contestant on The Amazing Race, you’ll make a reservation and have one of the hotel’s staff to walk you to the supersecret spot the bar inhabits inside the hotel. Once you’re ushered in, a charming, intimate space befitting the Four Seasons' sophistication awaits, with pricey but delicious and well-manicured cocktails with intriguing names like the Menage a Trois (a brandy experience), Atonement (an Old Fashioned with a tiny molcajete for grinding savory spices into the classic) and a Pimm’s Cup presented in an elegant, do-it-yourself porthole vessel. While you drink, unless you’re an Easter Island stoneface, you’ll be swept up in fascinating conversation with your very select bar mates and the exceptional bar staff facilitating your one-of-a-kind evening. The secret is out: Bandista is the city’s top speakeasy. 1300 Lamar

713-650-1300