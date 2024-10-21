Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Houston Press

    Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Speakeasy

    By Houston Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31it3Z_0wFLKu2p00

    Best Speakeasy: Bandista

    Houston’s speakeasy scene is no secret, which is sorta ironic when you think about it. After all, these places are designed to be hush-hush, down low spots for only the most dedicated IYKYK drinkers. Since the offerings are increasingly abundant in Houston, it takes something especially exclusive to top the list of back door barrooms. Bandista, which is tucked away in the inner workings of downtown Houston's Four Seasons Hotel, fits that bill best.


    Unless you want to seem like a failing contestant on The Amazing Race, you’ll make a reservation and have one of the hotel’s staff to walk you to the supersecret spot the bar inhabits inside the hotel. Once you’re ushered in, a charming, intimate space befitting the Four Seasons' sophistication awaits, with pricey but delicious and well-manicured cocktails with intriguing names like the Menage a Trois (a brandy experience), Atonement (an Old Fashioned with a tiny molcajete for grinding savory spices into the classic) and a Pimm’s Cup presented in an elegant, do-it-yourself porthole vessel. While you drink, unless you’re an Easter Island stoneface, you’ll be swept up in fascinating conversation with your very select bar mates and the exceptional bar staff facilitating your one-of-a-kind evening. The secret is out: Bandista is the city’s top speakeasy.


    1300 Lamar
    713-650-1300
    bandistahouston.com
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy