Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Mocktail List

Any of the over-the-top cocktails at this sultry modern Thai eatery can be transformed into zero-proof wonders. With its gorgeous cocktails refreshed seasonally, past hits include the Hua Hin Mango with non-alcoholic tequila, mango puree, lime and a Thai chili rim; and the Pattaya Po Tak, a beaut kissed with Thai basil, alcohol-free agave flavored liquor and lemongrass syrup.832-695-9999