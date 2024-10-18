Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Sports Bar

With apologies to the brick and mortars that do the Lord’s work on the regular to bring you the best in MLB, NFL, NBA and MMA action (sheesh,many abbreviations), we submit the best sports bar in Houston is the Houston Texans tailgate experience. Lest you bull rush us like Texans’ defensive end Danielle Hunter chasing scared QBs, we give you the Xs and Os of our choice. Google defines a sports bar as a place which features multiple TVs for live sports, a menu – food and beverages – and a focus on sports-themed décor and atmosphere.The multi-colored parking lots surrounding NRG Stadium boast all of those meager qualifiers and, in fact, amp them to levels higher than your traditional sports bar could ever aspire to. There are plenty of TVs for football watching. Some Texans tailgaters never even enter the stadium, content to follow the action on the lot, under a pop-up. Music, too! You're not going to see many sports fans doing line dances at your traditional sports bar.Sports-themed décor? There’s more red and blue on the parking lot than a presidential election night map, though these primary colors complement each other splendidly and harmoniously on football Sundays. Drinks are in delicious abundance. We’ve done ice block shots, Jell-O shots and body shots, keg stands, beer bongs and flip-cups and even a classy glass of chardonnay on occasion. And the food? To die for and, for the most part, made by our neighbors, the backyard chefs who can’t wait to show their skills to family, friends and lucky passersby who follow their noses to fajitas, burgers, brats,, a whole roasted pig, steam pots of pho, Spam musubi. Fans of all cultures and backgrounds who love the Texans and love to cook, coming together to indulge every Sunday for the entire fall. What is better than that?832-667-1400