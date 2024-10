Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Brunch in Montrose

In the gorgeous new mixed-use development Autry Park, husband-and-wife team Kirthan and Kripa Shenoy bring flavor to the forefront at their stunning eatery, Auden. With a focus on global tastes, locally sourced vegetables and refined, but unstuffy service, brunch brings delight in the form of Gulf shrimp and spiced grits in Creole butter, paneer and peanuts with poached egg and lime crema, scallion hotcakes with chili agrodolce, and a Bloody Mary hit with miso, togarashi, and shishito.713-497-5669