Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Best Gulf Coast Restaurant

The storied, soulful flavors of the Third Coast come to life at this buzzy newcomer over in the Ion, dreamed up by Lucille’s Hospitality Group creator, chef Chris Williams. Here, the thoughtfully crafted menu marries local ingredients from the Gulf with global influences from West Africa and Mexico — deep, rich gumbo with nopales and chorizo, jumbo Gulf shrimp and fry bread done Lousiana bbq style, fried snapper, and gorgeously crisp fried chicken with house hot sauce, plus agave-drizzled Navajo doughnuts for dessert and excellent bourbon and mezcal focused cocktails to pair with it all.713-993-6200