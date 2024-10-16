Open in App
    Houston Press

    Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Best Gulf Coast Restaurant

    By Houston Press,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxfDZ_0w8oCMD200

    Best Gulf Coast Restaurant: Late August

    The storied, soulful flavors of the Third Coast come to life at this buzzy newcomer over in the Ion, dreamed up by Lucille’s Hospitality Group creator, chef Chris Williams. Here, the thoughtfully crafted menu marries local ingredients from the Gulf with global influences from West Africa and Mexico — deep, rich gumbo with nopales and chorizo, jumbo Gulf shrimp and fry bread done Lousiana bbq style, fried snapper
    escovitch , and gorgeously crisp fried chicken with house hot sauce, plus agave-drizzled Navajo doughnuts for dessert and excellent bourbon and mezcal focused cocktails to pair with it all.

    4201 Main
    713-993-6200
    lateaugusthtx.com
