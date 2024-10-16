Franchise QB Trades Have Been Unmitigated Disasters for Acquiring Teams

For decades now, the conventional wisdom in the National Football League, when it comes to determining correlation between personnel and winning, has been pretty simple — if you want to compete for a Super Bowl, year in and year out, you MUST have a franchise quarterback. With rare exceptions, that's been unnegotiable.

Look back at the last couple decades and, with sporadic exception, it's hard to find a stretch where you go more than one season with the Super Bowl winning quarterback being someone other than Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Ben Roehtlisberger or Patrick Mahomes.Finding that level of quarterback is the hardest thing to do in sports, so when something is super difficult, people will get desperate, and when the desperate people are billionaire owners and stressed out general managers, those folks will happily take shortcuts.In football, the ultimate shortcut is trading a ton of draft capital to get your guy. Over the last few years, a handful of teams have tried this approach in acquiring their franchise quarterback, and the results of the referendum on this approach are in — it's been a colossal failure in every case. The crazy thing is that not only have the acquisitions of these quarterbacks failed, but the teams who have sent the QB's packing are all FAR better off now than their trade partners. It's truly wild!Let's take a look at the four biggest examples of a team selling their "draft capital" souls for their dream quarterback, and marvel at the level of failure these teams are experiencing:TEXANS got Browns' 2022 first and fourth round picks, 2023 first and third round picks, and 2024 first and fourth round picksBROWNS got Watson and a Texans 2024 sixth round selectionTEXANS, 4th in power rankingsBROWNS, 29th in power rankingsNot only are the Texans much better off for having moved on from Watson, what with them now building around phenom C.J. Stroud, but the Browns are far worse off. FAR worse off. Watson still has two years left on his contract after this season, and there is still $172 million worth of unrealized cap money for the Browns to endure. Also, Watson, by many statistical measurements, is the worst quarterback of this century, so far in 2024. Also, as we've learned this year, he is still a sexual assault lawsuit waiting to happen, at any moment. This trade is the biggest disaster in modern sports.AARON RODGERS TRADEPACKERS got the Jets' first-round pick in 2023, second-round pick in 2023, and sixth-round pick in 2023. The Packers also received a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that could become a first-round pick if Rodgers played in at least 65 percent of the Jets' snaps in 2023. The 65 percent mark was calculated at the end of the regular season.JETS got Rodgers, the Packers first-round pick in 2023, and the Packers' fifth-round pick in 2023PACKERS,8th in power rankingsJETS, 22nd in power rankingsNot only are the Packers much better off for having moved on from Rodgers, what with them building around the much younger (and at this point, BETTER) Jordan Love at quarterback, but the Jets were only able to get four snaps out of Rodgers in 2023 before he shredded his Achilles tendon. He came back this season, and is serviceable, but not nearly what the Jets thought they were getting. They've started the season 2-4, and were the first team this season to fire their head coach. They're stuck with Rodgers for one more season in 2025.RUSSELL WILSON TRADESEAHAWKS got Broncos first, second, and fifth round picks in 2022, first and second round picks in 2023, TE Noah Fanr, QB, Drew Lock, and DL Shelby HarrisBRONCOS got Wilson and Seahawks fourth-round pick in 2022SEAHAWKS, 14th in power rankingsBRONCOS, 21st in power rankingsNot only have the Seahawks been a better team than the Broncos since trading Wilson — they actually made the postseason months after trading Wilson — but the Broncos don't even have Wilson on their roster anymore. He was so bad in 2022 and 2023, that the Broncos chose to move on from the five-year, $245 million contract they gifted him with after his arrival. In the process, they took an unprecedented $85 million dead money cap hit to get rid of Wilson, and they are now building around a VERY shaky rookie in Bo Nix.BRYCE YOUNG TRADEBEARS got picks No. 9 and 61 in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers' 2024 first-round draft pick, and the Panthers' 2025 second-rounder, plus wide receiver DJ MoorePANTHERS got Bears first round pick in 2023 (1st overall)BEARS, 16th in power rankingsPANTHERS, 30th in power rankingsThe Panthers, at the behest of overly aggressive and supremely intrusive owner, David Tepper, traded tons of significant draft capital to the Bears, before the 2023 draft, for the first overall pick, which (thankfully, for Texans fans) they used to select Bryce Young. Young was one of the worst quarterbacks in football in his rookie season, which got head coach Frank Reich fired after ten games. This season, Young was benched after two games. Meanwhile, the Bears are 4-2 with 2024 top pick Caleb Williams as their signal caller.SUMMARYSo the teams trading FOR the franchise quarterback, in this exercise, are on average ranked 25th, while the teams on the other end of these deals are ranked an average of 10th. The lesson? Draft C.J. Stroud!