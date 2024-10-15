Best of Houston ® 2024: Most Instagrammable Restaurant

In a social media-run world, aesthetics are an increasingly significant part of the dining experience (whether you like it or not). But even if you aren’t interested in growing your platform with foodie pics and video content, dining in a beautiful setting is just plain enjoyable, and this French-kissed stunner from Berg Hospitality brings all the ambiance.Anchoring the picturesque Autry Park, this restaurant calls you to linger over foie gras and caviar, oysters and lobster cocktail, andand steak frites in an over-the-top gorgeous dining space. We’re talking Parisienne cafe vibes with exposed brick, plush banquette seating and luxe gold and bronze accents, a jazzy two-tiered veranda, and bright pink, violet, and green florals woven across the ceiling. Don’t forget to snap a pic with the blush pink vintage truck and giant teddy bears on your way in or out.713-844-8111