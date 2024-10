Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Sporting Goods Store

If you’re reading this and you’re a runner, there’s some chance you’re prepping now for the 2025 version of the Houston Marathon. January’s race will be the 53rd installment and for nearly as long as it’s been around so has Fleet Feet Houston. The local stores — seven in all, stretching from Sugar Land to The Woodlands and various points between – are owned and operated by a Houstonian who is also a UH graduate and a runner. Since 1987 Fleet Feet has been the go-to sporting goods store for locals who are taking on the marathon, the half-marathon and any number of 5- and 10Ks run in Houston any given calendar year.The business doesn’t just promote the virtues of running by fitting runners to the proper footwear, sports bras or joggers, but also by way of its own run clubs, a training page and a blog complete with info any runner would appreciate. As the Houston Marathon races into a second half-century, it’s a good bet Fleet Feet will be there too, pacing stride for strideMultiple locations