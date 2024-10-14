Things to Do: Upcoming Food and Drink Events in Houston This Week

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings: All week long
Pink Parties at Little Woodrow’s Little Woodrow’s
locations will be hosting Pink Party events, benefiting local breast cancer charities, on select dates through October 26. Guests are encouraged to wear pink, and festivities include Mean Girls-inspired Turtle Racing, specialty pink cocktails, concerts, dunk tanks and more. Pop by for pink parties at outposts including Rice Village (Tuesday, October 15), Eado (Wednesday, October 16), and Tomball and Sugar Land (Saturday, October 19).
State Fair of Texas specials Flying Fish
, 1815 North Durham, pays homage to “Big Tex” and the State Fair of Texas with menu specials through October 20. Highlights include Larry’s Deep Fried Banana Pudding, Nashville Hot Sandwiches with fried catfish filets or fried chicken breast and Alligator Queso. Rodeo Goat
, 2105 Dallas, is tipping its cowboy hat to the State Fair of Texas, bringing back its over-the-top “Big Tex” burger, available through October 20 and featuring a 44 Farms all-beef patty, chicken fried mashed potato cake, bacon, fried onion ring and chorizo gravy for $13.49. Guests can also enjoy seasonal Pumpkin Spice Goat Balls, deep-fried, cheesecake-filled balls coated in pumpkin spice and served with mascarpone dip. Tuesday, October 15
Famille Perrin Winery Dinner at Le Jardinier Le Jardinier
, 5500 Main, is partnering with the organic wine grower Famille Perrin Winery for a special dinner. Guests can taste the richness of Southern Rhône Valley wines ( ($140 per guest) enhanced by executive chef Felipe Botero’s five-course Seasonal Expression tasting menu ($185 per guest) featuring poached lobster, roasted squash with mimolette
cheese, pan-seared scallops, tea spiced duck breast and seasonal peach mousse. Reservations can be made via Resy
, OpenTable
or info@lejardinier-houston.com. Wednesday, October 16
A Spirited Dinner Featuring Elijah Craig at Brennan’s
From 6:30 to 10 p.m., Brennan’s
, 3300 Smith, will be joined by special guests Jack Choate from Heaven Hill Distillery and members of Southern Smoke Foundation for an evening of food, drink and stories celebrating Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week. Tickets include welcome bubbles and passed appetizers followed by a three-course paired dinner, with features including Shrimp Rémoulade, Wood Grilled Beef Tenderloin in Creole Au Poivre, Bananas Foster and more. Tickets are $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity, with $15 of each ticket sold donated to Southern Smoke Foundation
in support of hospitality workers in need. Thursday, October 17
20th annual H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street
From 6 to 9 p.m., guests to sip, nosh and stroll down Market Street while supporting charity at the 20th annual H-E-B Wine Walk
. Expect dozens of culinary offerings from area restaurants, chefs and caterers, wine displays with industry experts, craft beers, live music and wine experiences over three blocks. General admission tickets are $79, with VIP Premium Lounge tickets priced at $135.
BACARDÍ Rum Room at Chapman & Kirby
BACARDÍ Rum brings its Rum Room tasting series
to Houston’s Chapman & Kirby
, 2118 Lamar. Guests can RSVP to enjoy complimentary cocktails, including the BACARDÍ Ocho Old Cuban, the After Ocho, and local twists on BACARDÍ Ocho classics, alongside DJ music and pop-up experiences from 7 to 10 p.m.
October Dinner series at Kriti Kitchen
From 7:30 to 10 p.m., Kriti Kitchen
, 4010 Bissonnet, invites guests to enjoy a seasonal multi-course dinner prepared by Mary Cuclis, Kriti owner and chef, along with an optional wine pairing from an extensive selection of Greek wines. Highlights of the five-course meal include Confit Quail Leg with lentil purée and balsamic mushrooms; Savory Apple and Feta Tartlet with arugula and herb dressing; Grape Leaf-wrapped Snapper with pea and leek purée; Lamb Chops with spanako-risotto; and ekmek kataifi with saffron custard and cardamom whip. Tickets can be purchased online for $135 each. Space is limited.
Friday–Saturday
La Fête du Champagne La Fête du Champagne
is back for its second year in Houston, celebrating wines of the Champagne region through a series of immersive events, tastings and dinners. On Friday, October 18, guests can enjoy a Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle – The Art of Assemblage Lunch at Navy Blue
, 2445 Times, at noon ($425 per person); or a Champagne Lanson Dinner at Bar Bludorn
, 90611 Gaylord, at 6:30 p.m. ($950 person). On Saturday, October 19, guests are invited to a bubbly sharing La Fête Dinner at Bludorn
, 807 Taft, at 6:30 p.m. ($725 per person). Saturday-Sunday
50th Anniversary Texas Renaissance Festival
Held on its 70-acre campus in Todd Mission, Texas Renaissance Festival
offers a medieval celebration of food and drink, shopping and entertainment, and enchanted fun in an immersive Renaissance-era experience. For its milestone 50th anniversary, in addition to festival eats from turkey legs and mead to a two-hour dinner theatre King’s Feast, the festival has collaborated with Houston’s Saint Arnold Brewing Company for a malty King’s Fest Ale, available only on the festival grounds; and Karbach Brewing Co. has conjured up the limited edition Dunkels & Dragons – a sessionable dark lager – especially for the festival. This weekend invites Fairies, elves and other fanciful creatures to experience its 1001 Dreams theme. All month long
Authentic Japanese Sushi Showcase
The Japan Rice Export Association and the Japan Farmed Fish Export Association are partnering with five local restaurants throughout October to showcase the superior quality of fish and rice sourced directly from Japan. Aya Sush, KA Sushi, NEO, Izakaya Ten
and Kira
will offer limited-time, special menus featuring Japanese rice, buri (yellowtail) and madai (red sea bream) October 1–31.
Drink Out for the Dome
The Astrodome Conservancy is partnering with bars across Houston to raise awareness and funds towards ensuring the iconic structure’s future as a one-of-a-kind destination at the heart of NRG Park. Locals are encouraged to Drink Out for the Dome
by sipping on specially created Dome-themed adult beverages at a number of local hotspots, with $1 from each drink purchased supporting the Astrodome Conservancy.
Two Dine for $99 at Brennan’s of Houston Brennan’s
, 3300 Smith, has brought back its Two Dine for $99
offer throughout October, offering a three-course lunch or dinner for two people for $99. The menu includes a selection of haute Texas-Creole classics, from Snapping Turtle Soup and Shrimp Remoulade to a Petite Filet and Bananas Foster. “Wine Guy” Rich Carter has curated a wine list to complement, with bottles starting at $30.
Hurricane Milton Relief at MAVEN Coffee + Cocktails
In support of disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Milton, for every latte sold at MAVEN at Thompson
, 1717 Allen, through the end of October, Rex Hospitality will donate $1 to the American Red Cross in Central Florida. New and ongoing specials
Diwali at Musaafer Musaafer
, 5115 Westheimer, invites the community to celebrate Diwali, aka the festival of lights, offering a special menu from October 18–November 1. Created by chef Mayank Istwal, the feast showcases elevated renditions of classic dishes throughout India’s vibrant regions alongside festive sweets and artisanal cocktails infused with flavors of saffron, cardamom and rose.
Limited-time Mt. Fujiro bowl at Ramen Tatsu-Ya Ramen Tatsu-Ya
, 1722 California, has brought back its intentionally spicy Mt. Fujiro bowl for a limited time. An ode to Mt. Fuji and Jiro-style ramen, the volcano-shaped bowl features spicy tonkotsu miso broth and a mountain of mung bean sprouts, napa cabbage and cha-cha pork.
Comments / 0