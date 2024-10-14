Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Wine Bar

In case you missed it, the near northwest side of town has become a rapidly expanding destination for new restaurants and bars. Places like Oak Forest and Spring Branch, with their large neighborhoods of young adults, have become a hotbed for new gathering places. Case in point, The Library, a sleek wine bar in Spring Branch on Long Point in a stretch of new establishments that includes Feges Barbecue, Blind Goat and others.The Library is stylish and quiet with a laid back, neighborhood vibe and a small but cozy patio. The selections are varied and the somms knowledgable in the art of choosing whatever might interest you. Their list is impressive running the gamut from unique, small batch varietals to classics. And the food menu, particularly their delicious flatbreads, are great for dinner or a bite before heading elsewhere.281-888-6643