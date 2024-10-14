Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Houston Press

    Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Wine Bar

    By Houston Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bhh9_0w5wNoty00

    Best Wine Bar: The Library

    In case you missed it, the near northwest side of town has become a rapidly expanding destination for new restaurants and bars. Places like Oak Forest and Spring Branch, with their large neighborhoods of young adults, have become a hotbed for new gathering places. Case in point, The Library, a sleek wine bar in Spring Branch on Long Point in a stretch of new establishments that includes Feges Barbecue, Blind Goat and others.


    The Library is stylish and quiet with a laid back, neighborhood vibe and a small but cozy patio. The selections are varied and the somms knowledgable in the art of choosing whatever might interest you. Their list is impressive running the gamut from unique, small batch varietals to classics. And the food menu, particularly their delicious flatbreads, are great for dinner or a bite before heading elsewhere.

    8510 Long Point
    281-888-6643
    thelibraryhtx.com
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post43 minutes ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Black Skimmers and Their Strange Bills Amaze Us
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King17 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    In Memory of 'That Girl' Star Ted Bessell: He Was To Direct 'Bewitched' Movie and Then He Died
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy