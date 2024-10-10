Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Restaurant in Memorial

Just west of downtown, the old neighborhood of Memorial is rapidly gaining momentum as a dining destination. Case in point, Aaron Bludorn, one of Houston’s buzziest chefs and restaurateurs, made the super hood home to his latest concept, a sophisticated tavern with mod takes on American bistro food with a Third Coast touch. Along with delightful dishes like country ham beignets, cornmeal-crusted snapper with potlikker broth, and hanger steak frites au poivre comes Bludorn’s world-class service, with staff that warms and welcomes guests, a thoughtfully curated beverage menu, and flawless attention to detail.832-271-8264