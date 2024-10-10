Open in App
    Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Deli

    By Houston Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDEpa_0w1Q2OaC00

    Best Deli: Tony's Italian Delicatessen

    The deli is a special place for sandwich lovers, which is why they are often sought out all over the city's 600 square miles. For one of the area's best, you'll need to take a little drive north to Spring (or Montgomery if you are out near Lake Conroe) and visit Tony's Italian Delicatessen. With a name like that, it is a place that better deliver the goods and it absolutely does.


    Yes, of course, you can get sliced meats and cheeses like any deli, but if you are coming here, it is for the sandwiches, particularly the hot variety, which are served almost open faced and will knock your socks off. Named after famous Italian's, fictional and otherwise, the Stallone, Travolta and Corleone are all on the menu. We are particular fans of the "saucy" Carnegie sandwiches, particularly the Lucky with salami, Italian sausage, pepperoni, provolone, roasted red peppers and marinara sauce. Mama mia!

    Multiple Locations
    tonysitaliandelicatessen.com
