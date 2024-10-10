Best Bets the Week of October 10-16, 2024

Still looking for something exciting to do this weekend? You know we’ve got you covered. Whether you're in the mood for a musical that steps back in history, a classic horror tale, or a deep dive into K-culture, there's something here for everyone to enjoy. Keep reading for these and other events that made our list of best bets.
Sergei Rachmaninoff spent about a quarter century of his life in exile, forced to flee Russia after Nicholas II abdicated the throne during the February Revolution, moving the country to the end of czarist rule and closer to communism. On Thursday, October 10, at 7 p.m., Stages will open a limited engagement of Rachmaninoff and the Tsar , a new musical play by pianist, actor, and playwright Hershey Felder that imagines Rachmaninoff’s likely one-time encounter with Nicholas II and his daughter Anastasia, as well as includes some of the composer’s most famous piano works, including Prelude in C sharp minor and Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Performances continue at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through October 20. Tickets can be purchased here for $51 to $109.
The Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA) will once again transform Memorial Park into an outdoor art gallery featuring the work of more than 270 artists representing 19 different artistic disciplines – painting, sculpture, printmaking, jewelry, and more – on Friday, October 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Bayou City Art Festival . In addition to the art, guests can enjoy live entertainment, a food truck park, a craft beer and wine garden, selfie stations, a mini putt-putt course, and more. The festival will continue on Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance online here and are available for $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and $20 for adults with a VIP option available for $75. Children under five are free.
It’s your typical job interview – except for the fact that the people are all vying for an unknown job, and their posturing takes the form of acrobatics and dance instead of passive-aggressive speech. We’re talking about Losers Cirque: The Audition , a show that will explore the nature of human competitiveness through contemporary circus technique when it comes to the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, October 12, at 7:30 p.m. The show, touring for the first time in the U.S., is the product of Losers Cirque Company , which began after an acrobatic duo called DaeMen, comprised of Petr Horníčka and Zdeněk Moravce, won the first season of the Czech-Slovak version of America’s Got Talent . Tickets can be purchased here for $45 to $95.
Former secretary of state, senator, and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton will visit Jones Hall on Monday, October 14, at 7 p.m. to talk about her latest memoir released back in September, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty . Clinton will touch on topics from her 13th book – its title you may recognize as a reference to a Joni Mitchell lyric – which covers her marriage to former president Bill Clinton, time spent as a college professor, and her political career (including of course, her 2016 run for president of the United States) through a moderated, on-stage discussion. Tickets are still available here for $49.50 to $89.50, with a special book package ticket, which includes a copy of the book, also still available for $129.50.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0