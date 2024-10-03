Best of Houston ® 2024: Best French Restaurant

With the Michelin Guide making its way to Texas, this refined French eatery is on the radar to earn Houston a star (its sister locations in New York and Miami both rock one). At its Museum of Fine Arts Houston dining room, culinary director Alain Verzeroli, chef de cuisine Felipe Botero and Salvatore Martone use French culinary technique and the freshest seasonal ingredients to create absolute masterpieces. Dine on foie gras parfait with cherries and port, chilled cornwith Gulf shrimp, black truffle kissed Parisienneand strawberry mousse with coconut713-714-3015