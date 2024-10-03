Open in App
    Best of Houston ® 2024: Best French Restaurant

    By Houston Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lOn4_0vsipnBu00

    Best French Restaurant: Le Jardinier

    With the Michelin Guide making its way to Texas, this refined French eatery is on the radar to earn Houston a star (its sister locations in New York and Miami both rock one). At its Museum of Fine Arts Houston dining room, culinary director Alain Verzeroli, chef de cuisine Felipe Botero and Salvatore Martone use French culinary technique and the freshest seasonal ingredients to create absolute masterpieces. Dine on foie gras parfait with cherries and port
    demi-glace , chilled corn veloute with Gulf shrimp, black truffle kissed Parisienne gnocchi and strawberry mousse with coconut dacquoise .

    5500 Main
    713-714-3015
    lejardinier-houston.com
