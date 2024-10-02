Things to Do: Group Acorde Presents Beat at the MATCH

Roberta Paixao Cortes, a choreographer and co-founder of Group Acorde , remembers recently seeing a post online about a hurricane churning in the Gulf, her body reacting before she even knew where it was headed.

“I just stopped,” says Cortes. “I think I held my breath.”

Cortes says we can all relate to the visceral changes a body experiences when feeling fear or anxiety, like shortness of breath, a pounding heart, and sweaty or cold hands. Groupe Acorde will explore the effects of mental trauma and the use of music and movement to help alleviate these effects during Beat , an evening of premiere dance works drawing inspiration from the heart and the heartbeat.

Since founding Group Acorde with Lindsey McGill in 2016, Cortes says they have understood the importance of doing outreach and giving back to the community. Mental health is an area she says they’ve always wanted to work in, and, though it took time, an opportunity eventually presented itself through Cortes’s friendship with Maurien Caron, a counselor and clinical director at The MendCenter, a mental health facility in The Heights.

Following workshops conducted at The MendCenter, Cortes says she and McGill began having conversations around mental health – specifically, how mental trauma from the natural disasters plaguing Houston was affecting our physical bodies.

“It feels like we were hit one month and then something else would happen,” says Cortes. “It's interesting to see what happens with our mental health when we have to prepare for something. It's the preparation that comes with it, it's the anxiety that comes with what might happen, and it's also the aftermath of it.”

Their research into the body’s fear and anxiety response led to an exploration of the role music and dance play in regulating a person’s heart rate, which resulted in “Batimento Cardiaco,” one of the three new works on the program that premieres at the MATCH on October 3 and 4.

“Batimento Cardiaco,” Portuguese for heartbeat, is a work of contemporary choreography with music by Thomas Helton and visual art by Andre Amaral.

Helton, the company’s music director, brought in his musical collective Relative Dissonance and created a score for string quartet, with pulsating sounds, out-of-sync rhythms, and improvisational components.

Meanwhile, Amaral, a Brazilian visual artist who works with recycled ink from printers and plexiglass, has designed the set. “There are only four colors you can work with, which is CMYK [cyan, magenta, yellow, and black], so he layers them and, depending on how you see the layers, the image looks a little bit different,” explains Cortes. “So, we decided to create a whole set around that.”

Cortes says that in “Batimento Cardiaco” and the second new work on the program, “Vessel” (excerpt), audiences will experience two very different takes on how people see mental health and how the heart and the heartbeat have been used as sources of inspiration.

“Vessel” (excerpt) is a composition for voice and upright bass by Natasha Manley, who Cortes says is well known within the dance community as a stage manager but is also “a beautiful soprano and a composer as well.” Cortes notes that “Vessel” (excerpt) marks not only Group Acorde’s first collaboration with Manley but also the first time they’ve done a whole piece with voice.

“Her work is very different. It really goes back and forth into emotions. Her work also has the idea of how do we soothe ourselves, how can we use each other to navigate difficult times,” says Cortes. “Her voice and her interpretation of the score is carrying a lot of emotion right now, and, as a mover and an artist, it's really cool to respond to.”

Cortes says a yet-to-be-officially-named third, shorter piece with Cortes, McGill, and Helton will tie the evening into “something that, hopefully, is a journey we bring people on with us.”

“It's really hard sometimes with the world that we live in right now to soothe ourselves, to calm ourselves down, to acknowledge that there's some sort of shift in our physical body based on how we feel and to acknowledge our feelings and emotions and give them space to be,” says Cortes. “I invite people to come at the end of a long week, take the time to drive to a theater, and make that commitment for themselves. My invitation is that they do and with an open heart – no pun intended – and an open mind…hopefully, we can connect with you in a way that that is different from other ways you might have connected throughout the week.”

Beat will be performed at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, and Friday, October 4, at the MATCH, 3400 Main. For more information, visit groupacorde.org or call 713-521-4533. $22-$32.