    • Houston Press

    Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Dessert Service

    By Houston Press,

    2 days ago

    Best Dessert Service: The Marigold Club

    Goodnight Hospitality’s posh, Mayfair London-inspired supper club mashes high dining with cheeky fun. In addition to delights like the Kaluga caviar sandwich, Duck Wellington and sophisticated riff on fish and chips, Marigold’s playful opulence extends to dessert service in the form of its fancy-pants tableside sundae cart. Build your own nostalgic creation with offerings like clotted cream and chocolate ice creams, candied hazelnuts and banana jam, and treacle brownie bits and rainbow sprinkles. Other decadent sweet endings include baba rum cake, Banoffee pie and seasonal trifle.


    2531 Kuester
    832-781-1901
    themarigoldclub.com
