Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Houston Landing

    Houston gives millions for HOA trash collection. What happens if it imposes a garbage fee?

    By Hanna Holthaus,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQ1pZ_0wP78gdN00

    Houston has subsidized the private trash collection of some affluent neighborhoods for almost 40 years, a policy that could complicate the city’s consideration of a monthly garbage fee to help head off a looming budget deficit.

    Experts warn that implementing a garbage fee without ending the $3.3 million annual sponsorship to homeowner associations and civic clubs, representing some 47,000 households, could result in an additional burden on lower-income communities.

    The city has given participating associations $6 per household each month for their private garbage collection since the 1980s, resulting in neighborhoods with higher average median incomes receiving more frequent services, in part, on the taxpayers’ dime.

    The subsidy presents the city with a conundrum amid the Whitmire administration’s efforts to eliminate a budget deficit that is expected to top $200 million in fiscal 2025.

    Keeping the subsidy while imposing a garbage fee on the 437,000 households whose trash is collected by the city could provide an incentive for more neighborhoods to switch to private services, which would leave lower-income residents paying for more infrequent service.

    Do away with the subsidy and some of those HOAs and civic clubs could decide to change to city collection, raising the question of whether Houston has the capacity to add new neighborhoods to existing routes.

    Mayor Sylvestor Turner unsuccessfully tried to eliminate the subsidy eight years ago and faced criticism from affected residents . The idea has not been publicly raised since.

    Officials have talked about and resisted a garbage fee for decades, making Houston a state outlier. Each of the state’s largest cities has a garbage fee, ranging from $27.65 in Austin for a 32 gallon bin to $37.81 per month in Dallas .

    The idea has reemerged in Houston this year as the city faces a growing deficit.

    Switching to a monthly garbage fee could free up more than $107 million a year – the annual cost of operating the Department of Solid Waste Management.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJyP4_0wP78gdN00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jaGs_0wP78gdN00

    Your Voice, Your Vote

    A Houston Landing guide to this November’s local elections and why they should matter to you.

    Explore
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WL6Zo_0wP78gdN00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6WfG_0wP78gdN00

    John Diamond, an economist with Rice University, did not know the reason the city historically has resisted a garbage fee, but said implementing one could have results at the ballot box.

    “Does it end up just being close enough to a wash that the political fallout from such a move is just not worth it?” Diamond said.

    Subsidy support

    The city spends more than $3.3 million a year to subsidize private garbage collection for residents who live within participating civic or homeowners associations – accounting for 10 percent of the households needing garbage collection services.

    District G residents represent almost 45 percent of all sponsored households with more than 21,000 participating residents, according to data from the Solid Waste Management Department. District E has the second highest number of participants, 19,000 people.

    Together, the city subsidies total more than $2.9 million annually for the two council districts, which have the second and third highest median incomes in the city.

    Private trash collection comes with varying benefits depending on the company, but can include two pickups per week, no limit on the number of trash cans and back door collection service. Taking away the subsidy could have wide-reaching effects for some HOAs, an administrator for Lakeside Island told the Landing.

    Matt Garvis has worked for Lakeside Island, a neighborhood association in West Houston, for nine years and lives in the area’s larger Lakeside Improvement Association. Prices for garbage collection and constable service have increased in recent years, prompting a recent internal vote to increase the annual fees, he said.

    Without the garbage subsidy, the HOA would have an approximate $40,000 hole in its budget, he said.

    The subsidy has been at $6 since its inception and reasonably could be raised to compete with inflation, District G Councilmember Mary Nan Huffman told the Landing. Huffman lives in an HOA-represented neighborhood that receives the monthly subsidy, and questioned the viability of a citywide fee.

    “What would happen if you don’t pay your garbage fee?” she asked. “Are they going to stop picking up your trash?”

    The subsidies save the city money, Huffman said, because it would cost more per household to pick up the trash itself. Houston’s 311 service center data shows that missed trash pickup was one of the most frequent problems reported by residents.

    “Even if you know, say, all the neighborhoods in District G decided that they wanted to go back to city trash, the city doesn’t have the capacity to take on these neighborhoods,” Huffman said.

    Garvis did not think neighbors would be as upset about the cancellation of the subsidy if they had the option to keep private services without paying the city fee. He said some residents likely would want to switch providers if the city fee was cheaper, but he echoed the concern that the city does not have the capacity.

    “I don’t know how many neighborhoods would call their bluff,” he said.

    Fee-based model

    The administration has not said when to expect results of a third-party study of the Solid Waste Management Department approved in May, but Mayor John Whitmire promised City Council it was not a roundabout way of instituting a fee.

    “It’s all-inclusive – efficiencies, cost-effectiveness, performance,” Whitmire said at the time. “It’s not focused primarily on the garbage fee, but really to see how they’re doing so well with so little.”

    Solid Waste Management Director Mark Wilfalk supports the idea of a garbage fee. The department would operate more smoothly and save the city money with a fee, Wilfalk said, pointing to the city’s small charge for leasing garbage bins as an example.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13U9s3_0wP78gdN00

    By charging a small amount to residents each month for their city trash can, the department does not have to pull the additional $4 million from the general fund, he said.

    “So, imagine, what would happen today if the city didn’t have to expense $100-plus million dollars to the Solid Waste Department?” Wilfalk said. “How many more officers could we put out on the streets? How many more firefighters could we put out there? How could that response time improve? What could we do for our parks and the communities and our neighborhoods?”

    A message from HAR.com

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297SCz_0wP78gdN00

    Houston Landing appreciates our sponsors. Become one today. .

    The success would depend on a fee structure, said Diamond, the Rice University economist.

    A garbage fee can be a “regressive tax” on low- and middle-income residents, he said. It also could push more residents to private trash haulers for better service, reducing the city’s income anyway, he said.

    “In a sense, we’re moving toward a model of, say, the city just getting out of garbage collection altogether,” Diamond said.

    Like many cities, Houston currently contracts with private haulers for commercial and multi-family garbage collection, which adds to the annual expense without the worker salaries or the capital costs of truck maintenance.

    Wilfalk anticipates the city switching to a fee-based model in the future to take the strain off the general fund and improve services for residents across the city.

    Many cities have a base rate with varying additional costs depending on the size of the garbage bin. In Austin, a 24-gallon bin costs $26.20 monthly, while a 96-gallon bin costs $58.40.

    Houston would need to collect at least $20.40 per month with the current number of residents served to break even on the current yearly cost of the Solid Waste Management Department expenses.

    “We either invest in the program or we stop complaining about the challenges that the program has,” Wilfalk said.

    Related Search

    West HoustonCity CouncilSolid waste departmentSolid Waste ManagementHouston landingDistrict g

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    Jeff Jennings
    1d ago
    Loving the comments in this one so far. Keep up the good work guys, free comedy. 👽The comment about Asplundh sounds legit tho.
    ALFHA USA
    2d ago
    All bills just jumped at least 50$. Except water bill, I used to pay 62$ right now 118$ while right now almost no jobs !!!!!!They added something called allocation fees!!!What is the God damn it allocation fees?plus I don't use that much of water.Looks like they charging us for Ukraine and Gaza wars.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham13 days ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz21 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Precinct 4 constables did not violate Woodlands couple’s civil rights, jury rules
    Houston Landing4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Yazoo County Authorities Search for Man Accused of Hitting His Mother with a Skillet
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy