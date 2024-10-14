Answer Key: What happens next if Houston ISD’s bond passes? And what if it fails?

Each week, “Answer Key” aims to help families by responding to an important question about education and schools in Greater Houston. If you have a question for us to answer, please email us at education@houstonlanding.org or fill out the form at the end of this article.

This week’s question:

If Houston ISD voters approve a bond this year, what happens next? And what happens if voters reject it?

In the next few weeks, Houston ISD voters will green-light $4.4 billion in new school projects or reject the district’s long-anticipated bond proposal, a decision that will have an impact for years to come.

If the bond passes on Nov. 5, HISD would rebuild or significantly renovate more than three dozen HISD schools, upgrade campus infrastructure like heating, cooling and security, expand pre-kindergarten and career and technical offerings, and more. (Read about the full proposal here and search what investments would come to your campus here .)

The bond election has become one of the most contentious topics in HISD, pitting a widely acknowledged need for campus improvements against some voters’ distrust in its superintendent, Mike Miles, and unelected board of managers, who the Texas Education Association appointed in June 2023 as part of sanctions against the district. HISD has not passed a bond since 2012, despite most large districts doing so roughly every five years.

The bond election has gotten extra attention because it marks the first opportunity for HISD residents to vote on a major issue since the unpopular TEA takeover that triggered Miles’ appointment. Harris County’s Democratic and Republican parties and the district’s largest teachers union have united against the bond , while more business-aligned groups and some child advocacy nonprofits are supporting it. Two polls on the package were split on whether it will pass.

Here’s what to expect if the measure passes — and if it doesn’t.

If the bond passes, how long will it take to start building?

If voters approve the bond package, construction on most projects will likely take several years to complete. Before HISD breaks ground on any campus rebuilds or renovations, it typically goes through a process of surveying the property, planning the changes and designing architectural models.

When the district passed its last bond in 2012, most projects required at least two years of planning and design work before construction began. Many rebuilt or renovated schools did not open until 2017 or later.

If HISD moves on a similar timeline, many of the schools slated for upgrades under the current bond could complete construction by the late 2020s or early 2030s.

However, smaller, more immediate projects — like building new fences and upgrading other campus safety features — may start sooner.

The ballot language says the bond is a “tax increase,” but HISD says it will not raise tax rates. So will my taxes go up?

Texas law requires all school bond elections to state “this is a property tax increase” on the ballot proposition, regardless of whether the measure will raise tax rates. The language speaks to the fact that, if the bond fails, HISD leaders theoretically could choose to reduce tax rates in the future. Residents of the district currently pay taxes that are being used to pay off older bonds, including the 2012 bond.

HISD has said it will be able to finance the full cost of the bond while keeping its bond-related tax rate steady at roughly 17 cents per $100 of assessed value. That’s about $400 per year for a homeowner whose property is valued at $300,000 with a standard homestead exemption.

The district says it will be able to raise the necessary money thanks to rising property values across the city. But similarly, individuals whose homes rise in appraised value will pay increased taxes, even with rates staying flat.

The full cost of the bond, including interest, stands at $8.9 billion, to be paid back over 30 years, according to HISD. Much like a home loan, it costs money to borrow the funds necessary for the bond projects.

Fondren Middle School Principal LaKia Jackson points at a damaged section of the ceiling June 25 at the campus on Houston ISD’s southwest side. (Antranik Tavitian / Houston Landing)

Who would oversee the bond projects?

HISD has said three of its departments would manage bond-related projects.

The facilities, maintenance and operations department, led by interim Chief Operating Officer Alishia Jolivette, would work on the ground to identify the needs for each project, including architectural design, construction, plumbing, air systems and more.

Her office would report those needs to the finance department, led by Chief Finance Officer Jim Terry, who would spearhead the process of soliciting bids for the work and awarding contracts.

The district’s legal department, led by General Counsel Catosha Woods, would supervise those processes and coordinate with the state Attorney General’s office to approve each batch of bonds the district issues.

Most of the spending will also have to go through the HISD board, which must approve all purchases of $1 million or more, per district policy.

As a transparency measure, HISD formed a Bond Oversight Committee composed of 13 members who were recommended by Miles and approved by the board Thursday. The members would meet quarterly to receive updates from the district on the progress of bond spending and projects, according to its charter . Meetings would be open to the public.

The committee would play an advisory role. It would not have authority to approve or deny spending and contracts.

What happens next if the bond fails?

If HISD voters shoot down the bond proposal, the district likely wouldn’t hold another election immediately.

Historically, HISD has held bond elections during the November of even-numbered years, when more people head to the polls to vote for president and members of Congress. Four of HISD’s last five elections have been held in the fall of even-numbered years (the lone exception: 2007, when the city also had a mayoral election). If recent trends held, 2026 would be the soonest HISD would go out for another bond.

However, if HISD leadership opts to wait until the district returns to an elected board before proposing another measure, the process would likely stretch longer. The soonest HISD could return to a fully elected board under the TEA’s current timeline would be the 2027-28 school year.

