OBITUARY: Beverly Elaine (Bloomer) Hoyle

Beverly Elaine (Bloomer) Hoyle, 75, of Cabool, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 28, 2026. She was born on Dec. 24, 1950, in Impo, Missouri, to Sam and Mable (Crom) Bloomer.

Beverly graduated from Cabool High School in 1968 and later earned her associate degree from Drury University. Throughout her working years, she was employed at Cabool businesses, including Brown Shoe Company, Wood Pro Cabinetry, Carousel Unlimited and Positronics. Eventually, Beverly and her husband, Rusty, retired to their farm, where they enjoyed country living together.

Beverly married James “Rusty” Hoyle on March 12, 1982. Bev and Rusty enjoyed floating on the river and working on their farm, where they raised cattle. Above all, Beverly cherished spending time with her grandchildren and her four-legged companion, Gizmo.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rusty; her brothers, Tommy Bloomer and Ronald Bloomer; her brother-in-law, Dallas Reed; and her sister-in-law, Judy Bloomer.

She is survived by her two loving daughters, Lisa Windsor (Kurt) of Cabool, Missouri, and Tilithia Labadie (Kenny) of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Her grandchildren include Lindsey (Brandon) Verfurth of Billings, Missouri; Megan (James) Cole, Corbin Smith, and Dylan (Gracie) Smith of Cabool; Branson Whitman and Maloree (Kyle) Leatherwood of Pawhuska; and Bailey (Alicia) Thompson of Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Beverly was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren: Rivry and Walker Verfurth; Lexi and Logan Cole; Jaxson and Kason Whitman; Newt and Russell “Rusty” Leatherwood; and Saige and Forrest Thompson.

She is also survived by her sisters, Virginia (Steve) Roberson, Barbara (Leroy) Andrus and Wanda Bloomer; her brother, Donald Bloomer, all of Cabool. Additionally, she is survived by her sisters-in-law, Patty Reed of Cabool, Carol (Eddie) Lee and Jeannie (Jack) Ingram, along with several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at the Cabool Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

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