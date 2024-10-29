Open in App
    • Houston Herald

    Murdered Fort Leonard Wood soldier returning home to Indiana

    By Isaiah Buse,

    1 days ago
    A Fort Leonard Wood soldier whose death has been ruled a homicide will return home Tuesday (Oct. 29) according to Facebook posts by the West Noble (Indiana) American Legion. Sarah Roque’s body will be transported from Indianapolis via motorcade to Ligonier, Indiana, where a processional route has been designated, followed by a vigil.

    Roque enlisted in 2020 and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. The 23-year-old soldier served as a mine dog handler and a member of the 5th Engineer Battalion.

    Her body was found in a trash bin last week and a person of interest was taken into custody on Friday. No cause of death was given but the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division said that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

    A tribute to Sgt. Roque will be created at the West Noble School Corporation Memorial Gardens. Those who want to contribute to the memorial can do so at the Community Foundation of Noble County website . Donors should select “general community fund” and in the notes put “In Honor of Sgt. Sarah Roque.” The foundation also accepts checks.

    The post Murdered Fort Leonard Wood soldier returning home to Indiana appeared first on Houston Herald .

