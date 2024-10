Free movie event, The 1916 Project, tonight at Faith Fellowship

The Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri is hosting a free showing of the movie “The 1916 Project” beginning at 7 p.m. at Faith Fellowship.

The movie answers the question of “how did society fall so far?” According to the movie’s website, the biblically-anchored film connects the dots to expose the destructive ideas that shape our progressive cultural landscape.

Faith Fellowship is located at 7804 Highway 17 west of Houston.

