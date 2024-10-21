Van Ray Kirkwood was born Jan. 27, 1963, to Herbert and Jane (Perryman) Kirkwood in Houston, Missouri. He passed away Oct. 17, 2024, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston at the age of 61.

On April 15, 1989, Van married Rebecca (Ramsey) Kirkwood. To this union, two daughters were born: Rae Ann Kirkwood and Vanessa Rae Kirkwood.

Van graduated from Houston High School in 1981 and continued his education at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Van went on to earn his master’s degree and became a beloved agriculture teacher to hundreds of students. He ignited a passion for agriculture in his 28 years of teaching at Putnam County, Cabool, Houston, Licking and Plato Schools. Even after he retired, they drew him back into teaching. His teaching was not restricted to the classroom. Van pastored at Ellis Prairie, Valley Center in Hartshorn and First Baptist Church in Plato. When he wasn’t busy teaching and preaching, Van enjoyed farming, horses, mechanics, and of course, his family.

Van was preceded in death by his mother, Jane; father, Herbert; and sons, Joseph and Johnathan.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rebecca; daughters, Rae and Vanessa; and sister, Jan Kirkwood.

A visitation for Van will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the new Central Baptist Church in Houston. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Central Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at the Central Baptist Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at evansfh.com.

The post VAN RAY KIRKWOOD appeared first on Houston Herald .