Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Houston Herald

    VAN RAY KIRKWOOD

    By Isaiah Buse,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYdVy_0wGB5I9k00

    Van Ray Kirkwood was born Jan. 27, 1963, to Herbert and Jane (Perryman) Kirkwood in Houston, Missouri. He passed away Oct. 17, 2024, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston at the age of 61.

    On April 15, 1989, Van married Rebecca (Ramsey) Kirkwood. To this union, two daughters were born: Rae Ann Kirkwood and Vanessa Rae Kirkwood.

    Van graduated from Houston High School in 1981 and continued his education at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Van went on to earn his master’s degree and became a beloved agriculture teacher to hundreds of students. He ignited a passion for agriculture in his 28 years of teaching at Putnam County, Cabool, Houston, Licking and Plato Schools. Even after he retired, they drew him back into teaching. His teaching was not restricted to the classroom. Van pastored at Ellis Prairie, Valley Center in Hartshorn and First Baptist Church in Plato. When he wasn’t busy teaching and preaching, Van enjoyed farming, horses, mechanics, and of course, his family.

    Van was preceded in death by his mother, Jane; father, Herbert; and sons, Joseph and Johnathan.

    He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rebecca; daughters, Rae and Vanessa; and sister, Jan Kirkwood.

    A visitation for Van will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the new Central Baptist Church in Houston. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Central Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at the Central Baptist Cemetery.

    Services are entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at evansfh.com.

    The post VAN RAY KIRKWOOD appeared first on Houston Herald .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Mike
    1d ago
    I’m Mike weirsky , the winner of the lottery winner of $273m in NJ. I'm helping those who are needs with this money givers never lack.❤kindly DM through the text number below.. 1 503 454 8926
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Apparel company calls out Nike for not supporting biological females
    Houston Herald6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Poll: Homelessness may impact elections; Denver mayor keeps House 2,000 promise
    David Heitz13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy