GoFundMe campaign established to help family in tragic accident

A sister of one of three persons killed in a Texas County accident Tuesday established a GoFundMe campaign to help with expenses of surviving children, as well as funeral and travel expenses.

Tommy L. Federico Jr., 23, and his fiancée, Helen L. Drury, 25, and a 5-year old child, Jazzmin Federico, were killed in the tragedy north of Highways 17 and 38 northwest of Houston. According to the family, Drury was pregnant.

Organizer Angel Simmons is the sister of Federico.

Two other children were flown to hospitals in the state. The family reports that a 3-year-old child has the most serious of injuries. A 1-year-old boy has moderate injuries.

“This is a very difficult time for all of us, and we ask kindly for your donations to make this time a little easier on our family.”

Those interested in donating can also do so through Evans Funeral Home in Houston or Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield. Kuhn’s Sanitation Services in Success has setup an account at Progressive Ozark Bank in Houston for donations. Those going to Progressive Ozark Bank can put it in the “Federico/Drury Fund.” Federico was employed at Kuhn’s Sanitation Services.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

