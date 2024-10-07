Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Houston Herald

    Old mill enthusiasts tour the Summersville Mill

    By Brenda Wilcox,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYS4s_0vxc5sX700

    Friday, Sept. 30, was a special day for the Summersville Mill.

    On this rainy morning, two tour busses pulled up in front of the mill and unloaded approximately 75 people anxious to see the mill.

    They were members of the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills (SPOOM), which was having a conference in West Plains.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E23Y1_0vxc5sX700
    Members of the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills tour the Summersville Mill on Sept. 30.

    The Summersville Mill dates back to the 1880s. It was one of five in the area chosen to be toured, along with Alley Mill, Dawt Mill, Hodgson Mill and Rockbridge Mill.

    Organizers wished to send a special “thank-you” to Miss Becky’s Junior Beta Club for the help with cleanup, the Rayburn girls for mowing and supplying flowers to make it welcoming and the support of Richard McGee, Brenda Wilcox, Linda Barnet, Leanna Bryson, Deanna Summers and Charlotte Siedsma.

    The Society for the Preservation of Old Mills is an international organization based in Doylestown, Penn. Detailed information is available online at spoom.org.

    The post Old mill enthusiasts tour the Summersville Mill appeared first on Houston Herald .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Where old sayings come from, part 32
    Houston Herald1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman despite her family’s calls to spare his life
    Houston Herald6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Brendon Fox named circuit judge
    Houston Herald4 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy