Friday, Sept. 30, was a special day for the Summersville Mill.

On this rainy morning, two tour busses pulled up in front of the mill and unloaded approximately 75 people anxious to see the mill.

They were members of the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills (SPOOM), which was having a conference in West Plains.

Members of the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills tour the Summersville Mill on Sept. 30.

The Summersville Mill dates back to the 1880s. It was one of five in the area chosen to be toured, along with Alley Mill, Dawt Mill, Hodgson Mill and Rockbridge Mill.

Organizers wished to send a special “thank-you” to Miss Becky’s Junior Beta Club for the help with cleanup, the Rayburn girls for mowing and supplying flowers to make it welcoming and the support of Richard McGee, Brenda Wilcox, Linda Barnet, Leanna Bryson, Deanna Summers and Charlotte Siedsma.

The Society for the Preservation of Old Mills is an international organization based in Doylestown, Penn. Detailed information is available online at spoom.org.

The post Old mill enthusiasts tour the Summersville Mill appeared first on Houston Herald .