    MSU-West Plains to host new MSU president for address today

    By Isaiah Buse,

    2 days ago
    The annual State of the University address hosted by Missouri State University-West Plains is 11:30 a.m. Thursday (today), at Hass-Darr Hall on the MSU-WP campus.

    The presentation was originally set for 2 p.m., but university officials said it was rescheduled due to the ground-breaking ceremony for the City of West Plains’ Independence Drive railroad overpass project, which will be attended by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

    All are welcome to attend the 11:30 a.m. presentations by MSU President Richard “Biff” Williams and MSU-WP Chancellor Dennis Lancaster which will highlight university enrollment, budget and growth in the coming years.

    For more information about the presentations, call the MSU-WP university communications office at 417-255-7960.

    The post MSU-West Plains to host new MSU president for address today appeared first on Houston Herald .

