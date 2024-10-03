MSU-West Plains to host new MSU president for address today

The annual State of the University address hosted by Missouri State University-West Plains is 11:30 a.m. Thursday (today), at Hass-Darr Hall on the MSU-WP campus.

The presentation was originally set for 2 p.m., but university officials said it was rescheduled due to the ground-breaking ceremony for the City of West Plains’ Independence Drive railroad overpass project, which will be attended by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

All are welcome to attend the 11:30 a.m. presentations by MSU President Richard “Biff” Williams and MSU-WP Chancellor Dennis Lancaster which will highlight university enrollment, budget and growth in the coming years.

For more information about the presentations, call the MSU-WP university communications office at 417-255-7960.

