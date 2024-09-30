Cabool Police: Officers report recent activities

In its latest report, the Cabool Police Department listed a range of activities, including traffic stops, arrests and responses to local incidents.

The department reported 22 traffic stops resulting in four summons and 14 warnings issued. No arrests for non-traffic offenses were made.

In total, police handled an alarm, eight animal complaints, one civil matter, two domestic violence calls, one impaired subject incident, four juvenile matters, one mental instability incident, one peace disturbance, three suspicious activity incidents, one unsecured building incident, one warrant arrest, assisted other agencies once and assisted the public twice.

The fire department was dispatched 15 times.

