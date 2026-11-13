📢 County seeking bids for leachate hauling contract

The Houston County Board of Commissioners is accepting sealed bids for Bid 27-04: Leachate Hauling.

The work is for the transportation and hauling of leachate from the Houston County Solid Waste Disposal Facility.

Bid opens: 11/13/2026, 9:00 AM

Bid closes: 12/17/2026, 2:00 PM

This opportunity is for qualified contractors who can provide hauling services. If your business does this type of work, review the attached bid documents on the county site for full procedures, requirements, and how to submit your sealed bid by the deadline.