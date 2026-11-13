undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Houston County Schools earns record 93 (A) on state report card
📢 Houston County Schools earns record-high A on state report card
Houston County Schools has reached a historic milestone on the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) State Report Card.
The district earned an overall score of 93 (A) — the highest score in the school system’s history.
Highlights:
- All 14 schools in the district earned an A or B
- 11 schools received an A
The district credits this success to the hard work of students, teachers, administrators, support staff, and the strong support of families and the community.
Leaders say they will keep focusing on continuous improvement and making sure every student in every community has chances to succeed.
This is a proud moment for Houston County Schools and the communities it serves.
More Info: Cottonwood High School -
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.