📢 Houston County Schools earns record-high A on state report card

Houston County Schools has reached a historic milestone on the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) State Report Card.

The district earned an overall score of 93 (A) — the highest score in the school system’s history.

Highlights:

All 14 schools in the district earned an A or B

in the district earned an 11 schools received an A

The district credits this success to the hard work of students, teachers, administrators, support staff, and the strong support of families and the community.

Leaders say they will keep focusing on continuous improvement and making sure every student in every community has chances to succeed.

This is a proud moment for Houston County Schools and the communities it serves.