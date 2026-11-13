A self-taught painter whose work draws inspiration from fashion, African hairstyles, jewelry, nature, music, and architecture, Shante Fagans is a multidisciplinary creative: a natural hair stylist, photographer, interior decorator, and ballroom dance instructor. Her vibrant paintings reflect her journey of self-discovery and celebrate the beauty, culture, and creativity that shape her life.

More Hour Detroit Best Dressed 2026 Profiles

Priya Mann

Nicole Antakli DelSignore

Emily Kahn

Joey Maalouf

Lincoln Phillip

Jennifer Kolstad

Bonnie Metry Foley

Jeff Newsom

Beverly Beal Jr.

Montee Holland

How has your style evolved over the years?

Since becoming a painter in 2020, I have added more color and texture to my wardrobe. I was always in black and/or earth-tone colors.

How does your style shift depending on the different roles you play in life: at work, at events, at home?

As an artist and entrepreneur, using myself as a canvas, I can create a unique fashion palette that can be worn at all three of those places.

What do you think your closet says about you?

Classual: classy and casual.

What’s your thought process when putting together an outfit?

Always have to check the weather because this is Michigan, right? If it is a cool day, I’m going to be sporting a blazer or jacket of some kind and maybe do some layering, select a few jewel pieces, and finish with footwear.

If you could raid anyone’s closet whose would it be?

Definitely hip-hop artist Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Do you have a guilty pleasure fashion item?

Yes — SHOES.

Who is your favorite designer/brand?

Simone Rocha.

Where do you shop?

Local: Flo Boutique, Boro, Eugenie, and thrift stores.

What item in your wardrobe has the most sentimental value and why?

A vintage pair of ’80s blue jean denim slouch boots that were passed on to me from a very special person I adore deeply.

What is your go-to outfit?

A pair of joggers, a tank top, blazer, and gym shoes.

This story originally appeared in the November 2026 issue of Hour Detroit magazine. To read more, pick up a copy of Hour Detroit at a local retail outlet. Click here to get our digital edition.

The post Hour Detroit Best Dressed List 2026: Shante Fagans appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.