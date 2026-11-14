Houma has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs open right now, from retail to beauty to aviation support. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Houma, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Talk with patients on the phone, answer questions, enter orders, and update records in the computer system. Good fit if you’re organized, calm on the phone, and interested in the medical/healthcare space.

Employer: Bristow Group

Bristow Group Location: Houma, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hands-on airport/heliport style role: tag and move baggage and cargo, escort passengers, operate ground equipment, and help keep operations running smoothly. Great if you like physical work, being outdoors in all weather, and a team setting.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Houma, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Use your cosmetology license to do cuts, color, treatments, styling, makeup, and more while building a loyal guest list. Ideal if you’re serious about the beauty industry and want steady salon work inside a busy retail store.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Houma, LA, US

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour (actual pay depends on experience and other factors)

(actual pay depends on experience and other factors) Run the register, help customers find items, stock shelves, and keep the store looking good. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), and flexible hours with training to grow your skills.

Employer: Pelican Loans

Location: Houma, LA, US (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $9.00 – $14.00/hour + commission and bonus

Work a guaranteed 40 hours/week helping customers in-store, with extra earning potential from commissions and bonuses. No experience required, and you get flexible schedule and paid time off.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.