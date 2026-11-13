Houma has some solid office jobs open right now, from front desk to detailed data work. Good mix of steady full-time roles with benefits.

Employer: Bollinger Shipyards

Bollinger Shipyards Location: Houma, LA

Houma, LA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the quality testing database and binders up to date for ship projects. You’ll handle data entry, time cards, mail, meeting notes, and general office support for the quality team.

Employer: Oil States (OSI Houma)

Oil States (OSI Houma) Location: Houma, LA

Houma, LA Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive package; medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability, life insurance

You’ll manage document control systems for manufacturing projects, including drawings, reports, and quality records. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and like organizing data and supporting audits.

Employer: Cycle World of Houma & Performance Powersports, LLC

Location: Houma, LA (in person)

Houma, LA (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; benefits include 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off

Front desk role answering multi-line phones, greeting customers, and routing calls and messages. Great if you’re friendly, organized, and like a customer-focused environment (motorcycle experience is a plus but not required).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.