Houma has a nice mix of in-person and remote sales/marketing roles right now, from property leasing to powersports marketing to fully remote insurance sales.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote (U.S.) – listed for Houma, LA area

– listed for area Type: Full-time, commission-based , flexible schedule

, flexible schedule Salary: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no fixed range listed)

Fully remote life insurance sales role where you meet clients online, help families with protection plans, and get access to training, coaching, and a proven national sales system. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, want a flexible schedule, and like working from home.

Employer: Cycle World of Houma & Performance Powersports, LLC

Location: Houma, LA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead digital marketing for a local powersports group, running campaigns across search, social, and email while managing websites and analytics. Great if you enjoy hands-on work with Google Ads, SEO, WordPress, and creative tools like Adobe Suite.

Employer: Fairfield Property Management

Location: Houma, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; commission and bonus structure mentioned

Not listed; mentioned Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays

Front-line role in a leasing office where you show apartments, handle calls, and help keep occupancy high. Comes with solid benefits and commissions, and is a good step if you have customer service or sales experience and like working with people.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.