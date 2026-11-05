🚌 Houma transportation jobs with multiple high-paying roles

Houma has some solid transportation openings right now, from big-money OTR runs to hands-on equipment work in town.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Houma, LA (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year , guaranteed $5,000/week minimum when working

, guaranteed minimum when working Type: Full-time, OTR, Team Owner Operator

If you and a partner want top-end OTR pay, this gig hauls sets and gear for live shows and tours. All miles are paid (loaded and empty), fuel price is protected, and they cover permits, tolls, and cargo/liability insurance. Passport required.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Houma, LA (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Salary: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year , guaranteed $3,500/week minimum when working

, guaranteed minimum when working Type: Full-time, OTR, Solo Owner Operator

Run solo but still want strong OTR income and lighter miles? This role also supports live entertainment freight with less than 85,000 miles per year. All miles paid, detention pay, fuel price guarantee, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.

Employer: Ironman Industrial

Location: Houma, LA

Salary: $25.00–$35.00 per hour , about 45–55 hours/week

, about Type: Full-time, in-person

Keep excavators, manlifts, forklifts, compressors, and more running for construction and industrial clients. This is a hands-on shop role with diagnostics, repairs, and customer contact, plus 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and a fuel card.

Employer: PHI Aviation, LLC

Location: Houma, LA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, in-person

Entry-level friendly role cleaning aircraft interiors and exteriors under supervision of certified mechanics. Good fit if you want to get your foot in the aviation world and don’t mind physical work around aircraft and shop equipment.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.