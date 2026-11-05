🏥 Houma Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & CNA Openings Now

Houma’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and support staff. If you’re ready for steady shifts or a travel contract, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Houma, LA

Type: Full-time, Travel

Salary: Not listed

Care for a mix of patients on a MedSurg floor while working 3x12 night shifts. You’ll handle meds, dressings, IVs, and catheters, and support physicians during exams and treatments.

Note: Another posting from Gifted Healthcare has the same title, employer, and shift details, so it’s likely the same role. Listing it once here.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Houma, LA

Type: Full-time, Travel

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift Tele RN role monitoring heart rhythms and vital signs on specialized equipment. You’ll read telemetry strips, give and chart meds, and work closely with the care team to respond fast to any changes.

Employer: AMG Specialty Hospital – Houma (AMG, Integrated Healthcare Management)

Location: 629 Dunn Street, Houma, LA

Type: Full-time & PRN, All Shifts

Compensation: Competitive market pay + shift differentials (exact rate not listed)

Work in a long-term acute care (LTAC) setting with higher-acuity patients and a high staff-to-patient ratio. This employee-owned hospital (ESOP) offers 401(k) with contributions, full health benefits, paid time off, and the chance to build deeper relationships with patients.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Houma tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.