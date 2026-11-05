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🍽️ Houma Food & Hotel Jobs: Multiple Local Openings Hiring Now
Houma’s hospitality scene is steady, with hotels and restaurants always needing reliable people. Here are a few solid options if you like working with guests and don’t mind staying busy.
Room Attendant (Internship) – Q Hotels
- Employer: Q Hotels
- Location: Houma, LA
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep guest rooms spotless by making beds, cleaning bathrooms, vacuuming, dusting, and restocking supplies. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can be on your feet for long shifts, and don’t mind weekends and holidays.
General Manager In Training – Domino’s (1413 W Tunnel Blvd)
- Employer: Domino’s / RPM Pizza
- Location: Houma, LA
- Type: Part-time (40+ hrs/week, exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a busy pizza store, manage a team, and handle sales, scheduling, and food safety while learning the full General Manager role. Best for someone with prior management or high‑volume experience who’s ready for leadership and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.
Front Desk Clerk / Night Auditor – Ramada
- Employer: Ramada
- Location: Houma, LA, US
- Type: Not specified (30–40 hrs/week, in person)
- Pay: $11.00 – $12.00 per hour
Welcome guests, handle check‑ins and check‑outs, answer phones, and run the nightly audit so the books are clean for the morning crew. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable working overnight, and like a quieter but steady shift.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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