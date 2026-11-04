🏥 Houma healthcare jobs with flexible hours & strong pay (Multiple roles)

Houma’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both clinic work and flexible in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and help your neighbors stay healthy.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Houma, LA (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/30/2027

Support the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter/drive‑thru, and handling inventory. Good fit if you like customer service, can stand on your feet, and want benefits even in a part‑time role (dental, vision, discounts, and more, based on eligibility).

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Houma, LA (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (~35 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/30/2027

Front‑line role helping fill prescriptions, answer patient questions, and keep the pharmacy running smoothly. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs, based on eligibility) and on‑the‑job training if you’re newer to pharmacy work.

Employer: Signify Health (part of CVS Health®)

Location: Houma, LA (in‑home visits across the area)

(in‑home visits across the area) Type: Full-time, Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: About $70 per completed assessment; potential to earn ~$1,800–$3,000/week (depending on visit volume)

Board‑certified PAs conduct in‑home health evaluations for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and some commercial members—no prescribing or changing treatment plans. This is ideal if you want flexible scheduling, one‑on‑one time with patients, and the option to supplement your income; malpractice coverage and travel support may be available based on eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Houma tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.