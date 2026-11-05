🍽️ Multiple Food & Bar Jobs in Houghton Lake, $17/hr+

Houghton Lake’s hospitality scene is picking up, and one local spot is hiring across the board. If you like a busy, social workplace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Statewide Sportsdome and Red Circle Bar

The Statewide Sportsdome and Red Circle Bar Location: Houghton Lake, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time/variable (about 24–36 hours/week )

Part-time/variable (about ) Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Help guests with hotel check-in, Pro Shop sales, league info, and restaurant calls all in one role. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and like switching between front desk, light housekeeping, and basic sales tasks.

Employer: The Statewide Sportsdome and Red Circle Bar

The Statewide Sportsdome and Red Circle Bar Location: Houghton Lake, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time/variable (about 12–32 hours/week )

Part-time/variable (about ) Pay: $6.00 – $14.00 per hour (likely plus tips, per role)

Front-of-house roles where you can greet guests, run food, seat tables, or mix drinks, depending on your experience. Great if you’re reliable, like a fast pace, and are comfortable using a POS system.

Employer: The Statewide Sportsdome and Red Circle Bar

The Statewide Sportsdome and Red Circle Bar Location: Houghton Lake, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time/variable (about 18–32 hours/week )

Part-time/variable (about ) Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Back-of-house role focused on soups, baking, and scratch-made specials in a clean, safe kitchen. Ideal if you already have food service experience and like working independently while keeping high standards.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.