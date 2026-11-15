Hot Springs Village neighbors are sharing some great free items right now, from furniture to wall art. If you’re looking to refresh a room on a budget, these local freebies might be just what you need.

Item: Adjustable Sleep Number split king bed with twin mattresses and adjustable bases

Condition: About 10+ years old. One adjustable base will not go down, and the air flow is not working, so it needs repair before full use.

Details: Includes remote and adjustable base system. Good for someone handy or willing to repair the base and air system. You must bring your own moving help to pick it up.

Location: East Village, Hot Springs Village, AR

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Framed art print of a woman in a black dress

Condition: Described as elegant and suitable for home decor. The frame is heavy, so plan for careful transport.

Details: Great as a focal piece in a living room, hallway, or bedroom. You must pick up and bring your own moving help due to the weight.

Location: East Village, Hot Springs Village, AR

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Bamboo side table with glass top

Condition: Described as elegant and suitable for any room. Marked as pending pick up, so it may already be claimed, but worth checking the listing.

Details: Nice accent table for a living room, sunroom, or bedroom.

Location: East Village, Hot Springs Village, AR

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Brown leather Chesterfield sofa

Condition: Has visible wear and tear on the cushions. The poster notes that if you can reupholster the cushions, it can still be a great couch.

Details: Classic Chesterfield style, ideal for someone who enjoys DIY or upholstery projects.

Location: East Village, Hot Springs Village, AR

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Gray leather armchair with wooden arms and base

Condition: Described as comfortable. Marked as pending pick up, so it may already have someone lined up.

Details: A solid reading chair or living room seat if the pending pickup falls through.

Location: East Village, Hot Springs Village, AR

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Hot Springs Village tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.