Hot Springs Village has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes through the HSV Animal Welfare League. Each one has a unique story and is ready to bring joy to the right family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: HSV Animal Welfare League

Patti is a beautiful black-and-white girl who grew up in a loving home with her brother Pete. A landlord rule forced them to leave, so she’s now looking for a forever family where she’ll never have to move again. She’s described as loving and affectionate, with lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Patti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Tabby & White (per description)

Shelter: HSV Animal Welfare League

Frankie was found fending for himself in someone’s yard, but his outdoor survival days are over. This sweet tabby-and-white kitten now enjoys toys, treats, cozy naps, and people time. He’s affectionate and ready to bring purrs and smiles to his new home.

👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Tabby & White (per description)

Shelter: HSV Animal Welfare League

Pete is Patti’s handsome tabby-and-white brother. He also lost his home due to landlord rules. He’s described as sweet, friendly, and charming, and he loves the simple things: sunny windows, good meals, and a family who believes there’s always room for one more cat.

👉 Meet Pete and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Special note: Front-declawed

Shelter: HSV Animal Welfare League

Bo is a gentle senior who never expected to be searching for a new home. When his owner could no longer care for him, he came to the shelter with his lifelong companion Sassy. Bo is front-declawed, loving, and would be happiest in a quiet, calm home. He’d love to stay with Sassy if possible.

👉 Meet Bo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair / Siamese mix (per description)

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Shelter: HSV Animal Welfare League

Hope is a gorgeous Siamese mix kitten who was rescued with her siblings after being abandoned in a box in a church parking lot. She’s healthy, sweet, super affectionate, and delightfully talkative. She’s found a best friend in Scottie, and they’d make a beautiful pair if adopted together.

👉 Meet Hope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Orange tabby (per description)

Shelter: HSV Animal Welfare League

Mojito is a rare orange tabby girl and a true little fighter. Born prematurely without a mother, she was bottle-fed by caring volunteers and has grown into a playful, affectionate kitten. She’d especially love to be adopted with her brother Manhattan so they can keep growing up together.

👉 Meet Mojito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Orange tabby (per description)

Shelter: HSV Animal Welfare League

Manhattan is Mojito’s orange tabby brother and another bottle-fed miracle. Once a tiny preemie, he’s now full of energy, mischief, and joy. He’d love to be adopted with Mojito so they can continue their adventures together in a forever home.

👉 Meet Manhattan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray tabby (per description)

Shelter: HSV Animal Welfare League

Victoria (Vicki) is a gray tabby who was bottle-fed by a devoted foster and has grown into a confident, affectionate kitten. She loves fun and exploration, especially with catnip mice and fluffy balls, and may even play fetch when she’s in the mood. Curious and loving, she enjoys being near her people.

👉 Meet Victoria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Orange tabby (per description)

Shelter: HSV Animal Welfare League

David (Davey) is a handsome orange tabby with golden eyes and a big personality. Bottle-raised by his foster family, he’s very people-oriented and loves spending time with humans. He enjoys exploring, playing with catnip mice, and even watching baseball with his foster family.

👉 Meet David and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: HSV Animal Welfare League

Alexander is a striking black-and-white youngster with a bright white face. He spent much of his early life outdoors and learned to be cautious to stay safe. He’s still learning to trust people, but with patience and kindness he’s making progress every day. He’s looking for a calm, understanding home that will give him time to blossom.

👉 Meet Alexander and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hot Springs Village, AR and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from the HSV Animal Welfare League. You can start the process by visiting their website at www.hsvawl.org or calling the shelter directly to ask about any of the cats listed above.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.