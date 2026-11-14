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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Hot Springs Village Today
Hot Springs Village neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’re moving, organizing, or love plants, there’s something here for you.
Free boxes
Item: Assorted boxes in various sizes
Condition: Not stated, described as good for storage or moving
Location: West Hot Springs Village, Hot Springs Village, AR
Source: nextdoor.com
These are assorted boxes in different sizes, great for storage, moving, or organizing your garage or closets. If you’re packing up a room or just need extra storage, these could save you a trip to the store.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Moving Supplies
Item: Moving supplies bundle – boxes and packing materials
Condition: Used for a move, now leftover
Location: East Village, Hot Springs Village, AR
Source: nextdoor.com
This neighbor is done packing and has a full set of moving supplies to give away. The bundle includes:
- Various sizes of cardboard boxes
- A red plastic tub
- Packing paper
- Bubble wrap
- Dish packs (special boxes for dishes)
They ask that you take everything, so this is perfect if you have a move coming up and want to save money on supplies.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Fan Aloe Plant
Item: Fan aloe plant with ceramic planter
Condition: Not stated
Location: West Hot Springs Village, Hot Springs Village, AR
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster believes this is a fan aloe (a type of succulent), and you can also have the ceramic planter it’s in. A nice free plant for your porch, patio, or indoor sunny spot.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Hot Springs Village tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.