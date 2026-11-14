Hot Springs Village neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’re moving, organizing, or love plants, there’s something here for you.

Item: Assorted boxes in various sizes

Condition: Not stated, described as good for storage or moving

Location: West Hot Springs Village, Hot Springs Village, AR

Source: nextdoor.com

These are assorted boxes in different sizes, great for storage, moving, or organizing your garage or closets. If you’re packing up a room or just need extra storage, these could save you a trip to the store.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Moving supplies bundle – boxes and packing materials

Condition: Used for a move, now leftover

Location: East Village, Hot Springs Village, AR

Source: nextdoor.com

This neighbor is done packing and has a full set of moving supplies to give away. The bundle includes:

Various sizes of cardboard boxes

A red plastic tub

Packing paper

Bubble wrap

Dish packs (special boxes for dishes)

They ask that you take everything, so this is perfect if you have a move coming up and want to save money on supplies.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fan aloe plant with ceramic planter

Condition: Not stated

Location: West Hot Springs Village, Hot Springs Village, AR

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster believes this is a fan aloe (a type of succulent), and you can also have the ceramic planter it’s in. A nice free plant for your porch, patio, or indoor sunny spot.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Hot Springs Village tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.