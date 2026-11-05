🐱 Gentle, Chatty & Calm Cats Ready for Adoption in Hot Springs Village

Looking for a sweet feline friend in Hot Springs Village, AR? These adoptable cats are safe with HSV Animal Welfare League and are hoping for a cozy, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: HSV Animal Welfare League

Location: Hot Springs Village, AR

Why you’ll love Brad:

Brad is a petite tuxedo boy with the sweetest meow and a gentle personality. He loves “chatting” with his feline friends and keeping up with all the cat gossip. This charming guy is ready for a forever home where he can share his soft voice and loving nature.

👉 Meet Brad and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 8 years)

Adult (about 8 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: HSV Animal Welfare League

Location: Hot Springs Village, AR

Why you’ll love Thomas:

Thomas is an 8-year-old gray gentleman who seems to have retired from his wandering “restaurant review tour.” He loves his food, enjoys pets and attention, and has a laid-back, easygoing vibe. If you want a calm, loving companion with simple goals (snacks and snuggles), Thomas could be your guy.

👉 Meet Thomas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico tabby

Calico tabby Shelter: HSV Animal Welfare League

Location: Hot Springs Village, AR

Why you’ll love Smokey:

Smokey is a beautiful calico tabby who knows what she likes: cozy spots, gentle affection, and calm people. She recently lost her home and can be a bit shy at first, but once she feels safe, she blossoms into an affectionate, loving companion who enjoys attention and pets.

You can apply online at the shelter’s website (mentioned in her listing) to meet this sweet girl.

👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hot Springs Village, consider visiting HSV Animal Welfare League and meeting these wonderful cats in person. Your new best friend might be waiting there.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.