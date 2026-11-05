🏥 Hot Springs SD: Multiple VA Primary Care Roles With Loan Help

Healthcare hiring is steady in Hot Springs, SD, especially for providers who want stable hours and strong federal benefits.

Below are three primary care openings at the VA Black Hills Health Care System serving local Veterans.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Hot Springs, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive VA PA pay (not listed in posting)

Competitive VA PA pay (not listed in posting) Loan help: Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP), up to $200,000

Work on an interprofessional PACT primary care team caring for a panel of about 900 Veterans or same‑day access visits. You’ll do histories, physicals, chronic disease management, preventive care, and patient education, with Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. hours and ad‑hoc telework.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Hot Springs, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive VA Nurse Practitioner pay (not listed in posting)

Competitive VA Nurse Practitioner pay (not listed in posting) Loan help: Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP), up to $200,000

Independent NP role managing a panel of Veterans with acute and chronic conditions, with a strong focus on prevention and population health. Comes with the full VA Nurse Total Rewards package: competitive pay, about 50 days of paid time off per year, federal pension plus 401(k) match, and broad federal insurance options; schedule is Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. with ad‑hoc telework.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Hot Springs, SD (monthly travel to Pine Ridge VA Clinic required)

(monthly travel to Pine Ridge VA Clinic required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive VA physician pay with annual performance bonus (exact range not listed)

Competitive VA physician pay with (exact range not listed) Loan help: Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP), up to $200,000

Serve as a Primary Care Physician in a PACT model, splitting time between your own panel and GAP coverage for same‑day and urgent needs. Role includes telehealth/virtual care, chart and medication management, and participation in process improvement, with a strong benefits package: 50–55 days paid time off/year, federal pension + 401(k) match, CME support, and no non‑compete contract.

If you’re licensed and want steady hours, strong federal benefits, and the chance to care for Veterans close to home, this is a good time to throw your hat in the ring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.