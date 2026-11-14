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🐱 Sweet Hot Springs Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Hot Springs has some very special cats waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Guardian Angels Cat Rescue & Adoption Shelter would love to meet you.
Lobster
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Guardian Angels Cat Rescue & Adoption Shelter
- Phone: (501) 623-3484
- Adoption hours: Tuesday & Saturday, 11:00am – 4:00pm
Lobster is a young, medium-haired boy looking for a fresh start with a caring family. Kittens like him do best with time, patience, and lots of play.
👉 Meet Lobster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ranger
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Guardian Angels Cat Rescue & Adoption Shelter
- Phone: (501) 623-3484
- Adoption hours: Tuesday & Saturday, 11:00am – 4:00pm
Ranger is a fluffy little longhair boy who’s ready to grow up in a real home instead of a shelter kennel.
👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Poppy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Guardian Angels Cat Rescue & Adoption Shelter
- Phone: (501) 623-3484
- Adoption hours: Tuesday & Saturday, 11:00am – 4:00pm
Poppy is an adult shorthair girl who may be a great match if you want a cat past the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Hot Springs, AR, please consider visiting Guardian Angels Cat Rescue & Adoption Shelter during adoption hours or calling (501) 623-3484 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.