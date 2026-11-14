Hot Springs has some very special cats waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Guardian Angels Cat Rescue & Adoption Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Guardian Angels Cat Rescue & Adoption Shelter

Phone: (501) 623-3484

Adoption hours: Tuesday & Saturday, 11:00am – 4:00pm

Lobster is a young, medium-haired boy looking for a fresh start with a caring family. Kittens like him do best with time, patience, and lots of play.

👉 Meet Lobster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Guardian Angels Cat Rescue & Adoption Shelter

Phone: (501) 623-3484

Adoption hours: Tuesday & Saturday, 11:00am – 4:00pm

Ranger is a fluffy little longhair boy who’s ready to grow up in a real home instead of a shelter kennel.

👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Guardian Angels Cat Rescue & Adoption Shelter

Phone: (501) 623-3484

Adoption hours: Tuesday & Saturday, 11:00am – 4:00pm

Poppy is an adult shorthair girl who may be a great match if you want a cat past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hot Springs, AR, please consider visiting Guardian Angels Cat Rescue & Adoption Shelter during adoption hours or calling (501) 623-3484 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.