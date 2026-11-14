Healthcare hiring is steady in Hot Springs, AR right now, with options from hospital work to home health. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: National Park Medical Center (Lifepoint Health)

National Park Medical Center (Lifepoint Health) Location: Hot Springs, AR

Hot Springs, AR Type: Full-time

Work in a busy ER with a strong RN team, caring for patients in urgent situations. Offers comprehensive benefits, PTO, retirement match, tuition/loan assistance, and wellness programs, plus lots of room for professional growth.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: Hot Springs, AR

Hot Springs, AR Type: Full-time

Hospital-based GI role covering both inpatient and outpatient care within an established program. You’ll handle complex GI cases with access to an ASC/GI lab, advanced technology, and strong NP and practice management support.

Employer: Care IV Home Health

Care IV Home Health Location: Hot Springs, AR

Hot Springs, AR Type: PRN (about 24 hrs/week, days only)

Great fit if you want daytime only work and one-on-one care in patients’ homes. Offers retirement plan with strong match, mileage reimbursement, and growth potential to full-time as the patient census grows.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.