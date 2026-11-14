Hot Springs has some solid warehouse and stocking roles right now, with big brands hiring and steady hours on offer. Good options here if you like active work and want room to grow.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #261

Walmart Supercenter Location: 4019 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71913

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $14 – $27/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Unload trucks, stock freight, and keep the backroom organized. This role is physical (lifting 50+ lbs, possible forklift use) and comes with strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Hot Springs, AR

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $17.70/hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced warehouse work loading, unloading, and sorting packages. You get tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, paid time off, medical/dental/vision after a short wait, and flexible shifts (about 3–6 hours a day) that can fit around school or another job.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 1368 Higdon Ferry Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Keep freight moving by receiving, stocking, organizing inventory, and operating forklifts. You’ll help members on the floor and support club pickup orders. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U). Requires 90 days of prior forklift experience and certification; must be 18+.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.