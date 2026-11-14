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🚚 Hot Springs AR Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Hot Springs has some solid warehouse and stocking roles right now, with big brands hiring and steady hours on offer. Good options here if you like active work and want room to grow.
Stocking Team Associate – Overnight
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #261
- Location: 4019 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71913
- Type: Full-time, Overnight
- Pay: $14 – $27/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums
Unload trucks, stock freight, and keep the backroom organized. This role is physical (lifting 50+ lbs, possible forklift use) and comes with strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Seasonal Package Handler – Part Time (Warehouse-like)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Hot Springs, AR
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $17.70/hour, paid weekly
Fast-paced warehouse work loading, unloading, and sorting packages. You get tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, paid time off, medical/dental/vision after a short wait, and flexible shifts (about 3–6 hours a day) that can fit around school or another job.
(USA) Freight Flow Associate
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 1368 Higdon Ferry Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums
Keep freight moving by receiving, stocking, organizing inventory, and operating forklifts. You’ll help members on the floor and support club pickup orders. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U). Requires 90 days of prior forklift experience and certification; must be 18+.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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