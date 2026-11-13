Hot Springs is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from bedside support to high‑level clinical roles. If you’ve been thinking about a change, there are solid options here with strong pay and growth.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health / CHI St. Vincent

CommonSpirit Health / Location: Hot Springs, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $450,000–$550,000/year

Join a well‑established, expanding ENT practice on the CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs medical campus. You’ll see both adult and pediatric patients, use advanced tools like the DaVinci Robot and EPIC EMR, and work with a small, collaborative team with a supportive call schedule, incentives, sign‑on bonus, relocation help, and potential PSLF eligibility.

Employer: National Park Medical Center (Lifepoint Health)

Location: Hot Springs, AR

Type: Full-time, in-person, Days (3x12s, 7a–7p)

Salary: Not listed

Work on the Senior Care behavioral health unit, supporting older adults with safety checks, vital signs, group activities, and daily living needs under RN supervision. This role comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability coverage, EAP, and education/loan support, plus chances to grow your skills in behavioral health.

Employer: Elevation Physical Therapy

Location: Hot Springs, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000–$88,000 base + bonus + relocation support (base typically around $85,000)

Join an owner‑led outpatient ortho clinic with 40‑minute visits, about 10–12 patients/day, and strong tech support so you can focus on care, not chaos. There’s a productivity bonus, sign‑on or relocation help, and room to grow as the practice expands to more locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details seal the deal.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.