Hot Springs is busy right now with food and coffee spots hiring, from big-box deli counters to a brand-new European café concept.

Here are several solid options if you like working with food, coffee, and people.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #5790

Walmart – Location: 1544 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$29 per hour (plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives)

Prepare deli and bakery items, stock product, and help customers at the counter while keeping food safety on point. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and company-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 1368 Higdon Ferry Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$25 per hour (plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums)

Work in the club café preparing food, stocking, and helping members with quick, friendly service. Includes access to Walmart/Sam’s Club benefits like health coverage (if eligible), 401(k), PTO, store discounts, and tuition-paid education programs.

Employer: Steinhaus Keller / KOFFEEHAUS

Location: Hot Springs Village, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25 per hour, based on experience

Lead a new European-style coffeehouse from the ground up—oversee daily café operations, build the coffee program, and train the team. Ideal if you have 3+ years barista and 1+ year management experience and want a creative leadership role in a growing concept.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.