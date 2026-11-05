Hot Springs GT students help Arkansas Foodbank

Gifted and Talented students in grades 10–12 from Hot Springs World Class High School recently volunteered at the Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock, where they repackaged more than 500 pounds of coffee into 8-ounce packages to support hunger-relief work. Their service comes as Arkansas ranks #1 in the nation for food insecurity, with 1 in 4 students at risk of going hungry.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hot Springs School District