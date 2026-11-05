🏭 Hot Springs Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Hot Springs is busy with aviation and racing season work right now, and several local plants are adding people. If you like working with your hands and machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: AAR (Triumph Airborne Structures)

AAR (Triumph Airborne Structures) Location: Hot Springs, AR

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead role on the shop floor bonding composite and metal aircraft parts, while also coaching a team of up to 10 techs. You’ll work with autoclaves, hot bonders, and ovens, follow FAA-approved data, and sign off on maintenance and repair work.

Employer: Churchill Downs Inc. (United Tote)

Churchill Downs Inc. (United Tote) Location: Hot Springs, AR

Type: Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on seasonal role setting up, repairing, and tearing down betting terminals and display boards at Oaklawn. Good fit if you’re comfortable with basic electronics/computers, can lift equipment, and don’t mind evenings, weekends, and a busy race-track environment.

Employer: Radius Aerospace Inc.

Location: Hot Springs, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $16/hour, higher with experience

Entry-level machine operator job forming aluminum parts for the aviation industry—training provided. Comes with a 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, paid time off, holidays, and tuition reimbursement, in a fast-paced production setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.